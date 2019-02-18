PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast Portland Monday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Northeast Airport Way near 143rd Avenue at around 5:36 a.m.
Police said the vehicle was going eastbound when it left the road and hit a tree in the median.
The female driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene to investigate, according to police.
Eastbound traffic on NE Airport Way was blocked between 140th and 148th for several hours.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.