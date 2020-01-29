SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A woman is facing robbery and assault charges after a violent confrontation in Salem.
Salem police say it happened Friday just before 9 a.m. in the 2800 block of Brooks Avenue Northeast. FOX 12 spoke with the alleged victim, Hannah Ready.
Ready says she noticed someone on her family's property that morning.
"You know, I was yelling, I was like, 'hello?'" Ready said. "And she wouldn't turn around at first, so I kept getting closer, and I was like, 'what are you doing?'" Ready said.
Ready says she told the woman to leave, but that didn't stop the suspect, who went toward the backyard attempting to open one of their trailers.
"So, I grab the handles so she can't open the door, and that's when she took a swing at me," Ready said. "At first, she grabbed my hair and yanked my head around, so I stood up to get taller than her, 'cause I knew I could get somewhat out of her reach. So then she swung and hit me in the face."
Ready says they fought back and forth. Court documents state the suspect tried to choke Ready. At one point, she says the woman took a tank of some kind and hit her multiple times.
Then the suspect, who police say is Letricia Lopez, got a hold of Ready's keys that had fallen out during the fight.
"She backed out of our driveway, and at the same time a city bus was coming down the street and she just sideswiped the bus," Ready said.
Salem police say Lopez ran from the car. Officers were eventually forced to use a stun gun on her. Lopez was arrested on multiple charges including robbery, assault, strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
That's what Meth will turn you into.
