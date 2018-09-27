PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An alleged sexual assault by an Uber driver is now under investigation by Portland Police and the ride-sharing company.
While the experience was traumatic, the woman wants others to know her story.
For her safety, and because she says she’s a sexual assault victim, FOX 12 is not identifying the woman.
It was a night out on the town on Thursday, Sept. 20 in Southeast Portland at some bars off Hawthorne Boulevard.
But it was getting late and the woman and her boyfriend decided it was time to go home around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
“And then the next thing I know, this Uber driver, he takes off his seat belt, and then he pushes himself into the back where I am on the passenger side,” the woman said. “He pushes himself onto me and then he starts making out with me and then he says something to the effect of, ‘I'm so glad that person's gone.’”
She continued, “It took me a moment, I was kind of in a state of shock, kind of scared, just had no idea who this person was and what he’s capable of and what he’s doing. And just kind of took me a second to stop him and be like, ‘Hey, I have a boyfriend. That guy over there that just left the car, that's my boyfriend of three and a half years.’ And he kind of stops and says, ‘Oh, I thought you just met him.’”
She says she was able to push away from him.
She grabbed her purse and went to check on her boyfriend and tell him what happened in the car.
“I remember kind of breathing, shaking a little bit, just still trying to process what happened,” she said. “It seemed like he was purposely finding some kind of isolated area, after-hours area so it almost seemed kind of premeditated.”
The couple ended up leaving that ride and taking a Lyft ride home.
But they saved all of the information from that Uber ride to report to the company and police.
And then she took to social media sharing her story, and it went viral with thousands of shares on Facebook.
“So much attention, it's very overwhelming to say the least. I understand why it's really hard for people to want to report these kinds of things because the process is really daunting,” she said.
But she says she knew she did the right thing in making her story public for community safety and to help herself.
“I don't really know what I would want to say to him, other than just feeling very angry and disgusted. And just can't believe he thought he could do something like that especially as my trusted safe ride home,” she said. “At the end of the day I think this is making me a stronger person.”
An Uber spokesman released a statement saying, “What this rider describes is disturbing and wrong. The driver has been removed from the app, and we stand ready to work with police on the investigation.”
Uber also has an emergency button built into the app that will connect riders with 911, which the company encourages riders to use if needed.
Portland Police are actively investigating the case.
At this point, the woman tells FOX 12 she is exploring all of her options before pressing any possible charges.
