VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a man who shot a woman at a park Thursday evening.
Officers responded to an assault with a weapon call in the area of Evergreen Park, located at 2400 Rossiter Lane, at about 9:10 a.m. Police said an investigation revealed there was an altercation between several people at the park.
According to police, a man pulled out a handgun during an argument, struck another man with the gun and then shot a woman. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injury.
The suspect fled the area in a vehicle described by witnesses as a white SUV, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should contact Vancouver police.