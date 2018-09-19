TACOMA, WA (KPTV) - Investigators are looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous, following a shooting in Washington.
The suspect, Tony French, 39, has been on the run for nearly two weeks and has ties to Oregon.
Now, the mother of his child that he shot four times is out of the hospital and talking about what happened.
Investigators said French shot the mother of three then drove off in a car with Oregon plates.
On Wednesday, Susan Martinez is out of the hospital, in hiding, and sharing what happened to her outside her Tacoma home.
“I did everything I could to protect me and my family,” she said.
But she told FOX 12 the emotional scars will likely never heal.
Despite a no contact order and multiple court hearings, Martinez said French showed up to her home early September with a gun and opened fire.
“He tried to kill me. He tried to run me over with the car. He shot me, he tried to kill me. It's the most mind-boggling thing and I’m still trying to process it."
Prosecutors have already charged French with first degree murder and multiple other domestic violence related crimes.
Martinez said she hasn't returned to her Frederickson home since the shooting and now she and her three young children are living in hiding, hoping French won’t find them.
“I don't want to, I'm afraid to. I'm not safe if he's not in jail,” she said.
Investigators said French used a stolen car during the shooting and detectives believe he has ties to Tacoma, Federal Way, southwest Washington and Salem.
Martinez hopes no one else is hurt before the man police said tried to kill her is finally arrested.
“A bullet doesn't have a name on it. It doesn't have that one person that it’s going to. It could have hit anybody, not just me. And that's what scares me the most. He was reckless enough to just fire in an area like that,” she said.
Deputies said French is armed and dangerous and the general public should call police immediately if spotted.
He is described by police as approximately five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan. According to Vancouver police, he may be driving a black Camry with Washington plates BGH0472 or a gray Camry with Oregon plates 955HEE.
If you see him, call 9-1-1.
