VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was shot while training for a half-marathon in Clark County last month in what investigators say appears to be a random act.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 4 p.m. Oct. 21 near NE Padden Parkway and NE 117th Avenue in Vancouver, where 26-year-old Alicia Nilo was running on a trail. Her mother wrote on a GoFundMe page that the bullet struck her hip and "ripped through her lower body."

"She was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where surgeons found the bullet so deeply, intricately lodged that it cannot possibly be retrieved without causing major damage to her nerves and internal organs," her mother said.

Investigators said they have not identified a suspect or motive yet. It appears to be a random act.

"Although she was very calm during the incident, days later, she began to emerge from the shock. She is physically and mentally exhausted, being in and out of the hospital and physical therapy, and filling out massive piles of investigative paperwork," her mother wrote.

The marathon Nilo was training for was scheduled for three days after she was shot.

Now, Nilo's family is raising money to help with the expenses involved in her recovery, including a special pressure-point mattress, meals delivered to her home, and "numerous" out-of-pocket medical bills. You can see the fundraiser here.