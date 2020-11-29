PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a woman inside her home early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a person being shot in the 11100 Southeast Bush Street just before 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman with gunshot wounds on both her legs.
Police said the officers applied two tourniquets to each leg before she was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
No suspect information was available, and no arrests have been made, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333. Please reference case number 20-354520.
