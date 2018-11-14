NORTH BEND, OR (KPTV) - One woman was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting in North Bend Tuesday night.
The District Attorney for Coos County said at around 10:14 p.m., officers with the North Bend Police Department responded to the area of Exchange Street and Chester Street on multiple reports of screaming and gunshots being heard.
When officers arrived to the scene, they entered a home in the 3500 block of Chester Street and found 53-year-old Leslie E. Mason dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Leslie Mason's daughter, 28-year-old Lindsay Pease, was also found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Lindsay Pease was taken to Bay Area Hospital and later transferred to OHSU where she is listed in fair condition.
Three children of Lindsay Pease were also found inside the home, but were not injured, according to the district attorney.
Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw Leslie Mason's estranged husband, 54-year-old Glen Mason, leaving the area. When the witnesses tried to stop him, he allegedly fired a firearm in their direction.
The district attorney said one neighbor returned fire with their handgun.
Police learned that Glen Mason was staying at a home in the 68000 block of Ridge Road. Officers responded to the home and were able to see him inside.
An emergency response team arrived to the scene and made contact with Glen Mason. After speaking with him for about 30 minutes, he surrendered to police without incident, according to the district attorney.
Glen Mason was booked into the Coos County Jail on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and first-degree assault.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the North Bend Police Department.
