PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was shot in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Southeast 130th Avenue at 2:17 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
When police arrived, they located a woman who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in the case, as of Thursday evening, according to police.
No other details, including possible suspect information, have been released by detectives.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
There have been multiple shootings in Portland over the last day.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.