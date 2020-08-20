JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was shot while driving on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon.
Oregon State Police troopers responded to a shooting at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near Milepost 37 in Jackson County.
Troopers said a woman was driving north when she was struck by a bullet. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.
Oregon State Police stated the shooting is believed to be linked to previous shootings reported along Interstate 5 in southern Oregon beginning in late May.
Earlier this month, OSP reported that someone was shooting at vehicles on I-5 in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties. No injuries were reported in the previous cases.
Anyone who believes their vehicle was struck by gunfire is urged to call 911, and note the time and location before leaving the area.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and refer to case #SP20-235168.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What kind of bullet?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.