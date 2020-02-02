PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was shot while waiting in the drive-thru line of a restaurant in northeast Portland early Sunday.
At about 1:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of someone shot outside a restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Weidler Street.
When officers arrived, they learned the victim and the suspect or suspects had left before police were notified.
Police say a short time later the victim arrived at a local hospital. The victim, a woman, was evaluated by doctors and police believe her injuries are not life-threatening.
According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was waiting in line at the restaurant’s drive-thru when at least one bullet hit her car and struck her in the shoulder as she sat in the driver’s seat.Police say she drove herself to the hospital.
Officers found evidence of gunfire at Northeast Broadway and Northeast 7th Avenue and closed the scene for an investigation. The area has since been reopened to traffic.
Police believe the woman is an “unintended victim” of the shooting.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating.
Detectives are not releasing suspect information at this time but are still looking to interview witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting. The primary investigators are Detective Jennifer Hertzler (503-823-1040 or Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov) and Detective Ryan Foote (503-823-0781 or Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov).
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
