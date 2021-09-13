A woman died after being hit by a MAX train in Gresham early on Monday morning, according to Gresham police.

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – A woman died after being hit by a MAX train in Gresham early on Monday morning, according to Gresham police.

Police said just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, it responded to a secluded part of the rail line. It said an initial investigation showed a westbound MAX Blue Line train was traveling between the Civic Drive station and Ruby Junction when it hit a woman. The woman appeared to have been sitting against the track and died when she was hit by the train.

Police said the train wasn’t able to stop in time. The operator was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment. The area where the crash occurred is fenced and not intended for pedestrian traffic.

Gresham police said the woman is believed to be in her late 30s, but haven’t released her identity.

MAX Blue Line resumed regular service just after 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.