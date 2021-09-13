GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – A woman died after being hit by a MAX train in Gresham early on Monday morning, according to Gresham police.

Police said just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, it responded to a secluded part of the rail line. It said an initial investigation showed a westbound MAX Blue Line train was traveling between the Civic Drive station and Ruby Junction when it hit a woman. The woman appeared to have been sitting against the track and died when she was hit by the train.

Suspect walking on MAX train tracks assaults operator trying to help him PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in southeast Portland after authorities said he attacked a MAX train op…

Police said the train wasn’t able to stop in time. The operator was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment. The area where the crash occurred is fenced and not intended for pedestrian traffic.

Gresham police said the woman is believed to be in her late 30s, but haven’t released her identity.

UPDATE: MAX Blue Line has resumed normal operations following an earlier disruption due to collision between a train and a person near Cleveland Ave. — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) September 13, 2021

MAX Blue Line resumed regular service just after 6 a.m.