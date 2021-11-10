Woman spots stolen car in video confrontation connected to catalytic converter theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday FOX 12 shared video one man captured of someone attempting to steal a catalytic converter in northeast Portland.
The van involved in that attempted theft and the car the suspect drove away in were both stolen, according to Portland Police.
Gresham resident Darlene Walker says she was watching the story and realized that getaway car was hers, which she says was stolen last week.
She says she knew it was her car by the stickers that were on the back bumper.
Walker says last Thursday her car was stolen from her work parking lot in northeast Portland.
She says in watching the story Tuesday night, she was stunned to see her 1999 Subaru Legacy that the suspect was driving in the video.
She says she reported the initial theft to Portland Police last week and plans on following up with the department again after seeing her car on television.
If nothing else, she hopes she can get her bumper returned to her.
FOX 12 asked Walker what she thinks of what's happening right now in the Portland area with thefts and crime.
"It scares me to death, it scares me to death - it's kind of I think the reason I reached out with you guys, just to say thanks to that citizen that stepped up and said no more stop it," Walker said. "You know there's no way I would've done that by reaching out and saying something it could be from the safety of your own home, your car call the police 911."