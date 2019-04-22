PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman stabbed by a stranger in northeast Portland is speaking out about the unprovoked attack and the search for the suspect.
Eleanore told FOX 12 she was walking home from a friend’s house in the Roseway neighborhood last month, when someone ran up behind her and stabbed her six times.
Eleanore said she would have died, if a neighbor hadn’t rushed outside after she screamed for help. Eleanore spent a week in the hospital.
“What’s hard for me is just wondering why, you know?” she said. “Because it wasn’t a monster, it was a human who did it. And so the question is, what kind of human?”
Eleanore just turned 19 years old and remains a positive person despite what she has recently been through.
The Portland Police Bureau released surveillance video Monday showing the moments before and after the attack.
Eleanore said she was lost in her own thoughts as she worried about homework during her late-night walk home, so she didn’t even know someone was behind her until it was too late. Her backpack helped break her fall.
“I was sort of looking down at the ground and there was a streetlamp behind me and I saw this person’s shadow to the left in front of me and I could either turn around or run, and I turned around like a stupid person and then they stabbed me,” she said.
The attacker didn’t try to take her wallet or phone. Investigators don’t know why she was targeted.
“If you have any sort of knowledge about who or why, then I feel like you should tell somebody about that, anonymously or not” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
