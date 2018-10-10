The Columbia Humane Society said a woman stole its donation bin and it was all caught on camera.
In the video, a woman is seen walking up, taking the bin, and loading it in her car.
This was on Oct. 1 around 9:45 p.m. at their Saint Helens building.
The humane society said that donation bin is in an open area where people can donate to the shelter even when it's closed.
There was no money in the donation bin at the time, but the bin itself is valued at $300 dollars and was donated.
The non-profit said it relies heavily on donations to help animals.
"What it does that people don't realize is that it impacts the work that we do. Like that could be the difference between being able take in a dog that needs to have help and not being able to take in a dog that needs to have help because we can't afford to provide for that dog,” Executive Director Lisa Beggio said.
This isn't the first time the Columbia Humane Society has been hit.
Police told us they were called out there twice this year for theft reports.
In a surveillance video from July someone stole dog food from the front of the building.
Police arrested the man in the video.
Then in another surveillance video, also from July, a man stops by and steals several things from the front patio.
If you happen to see a green rolling bin that says "u-line" on it from this latest theft case call the Columbia Humane Society.
