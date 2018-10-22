GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham woman was stunned to find her lock broken into and her personal items stolen after a workout in Gresham.
Sonia Perez said she works out at the same 24 Hour Fitness location on Northeast 181st and Halsey all the time. On Saturday, she returned to the locker room and found her lock missing.
Her locker was wide open, she said, and her wallet and cell phone were gone.
“I went out and told the front desk people and they said ‘oh, we thought something looked weird,’ because I guess some shady people came in and then immediately left with a strange excuse,” Perez told FOX 12.
Perez said a worker told her at least two other locks had been cut off with something like a bolt cutter.
Perez said in talking to employees, it sounds like the suspects got in using guest passes from another location.
Perez reported the situation to police. Officers will be looking at surveillance video to try and track down the suspects.
FOX 12 reached out to 24 Hour Fitness, but staff at their corporate offices did not provide any information Monday.
Gresham police said Perez is the only victim to have filed a police report at this point.
