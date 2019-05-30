MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - A woman claims she suffered major injuries including a brain injury and PTSD while inner tubing on Mount Hood Skibowl and now she's suing for nearly 3.5 million dollars.
The lawsuit filed by Heather Frost-Eisenberg claims Skibowl didn't create a large enough "berm" at the bottom of the tubing hill.
The suit said she was "cosmic tubing" at the resort back in 2017 when she slid over the berm, through a nylon fence, and down an eight-foot embankment.
In addition to the brain injury, she broke three vertebrae, ribs, an elbow, her nose and some of her teeth, according to the lawsuit.
We have reached out to Mount Hood Skibowl for comment but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
