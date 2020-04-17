PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the spotlight on Oregon’s senior care facilities and their response to COVID-19, one woman is suing the facility she worked for, saying she was fired for pointing out social distancing violations.
According to documents filed in court, Candy Sizemore-Harvey says her employer, Senior Haven, fired her out of retaliation. In those documents lawyers for Sizemore-Harvey say the senior care facility was violating safety rules by allowing elderly residents to do group activities.
The documents go on to show that on March 24, Sizemore-Harvey said she was sick and her employer told her to go home after she filled out a questionnaire and reported her symptoms. The lawsuit then claims that Senior Haven accused Sizemore-Harvey of job abandonment and she was fired. She is now seeking damages up to $950,000.
FOX 12 attempted reaching Sizemore-Harvey and Senior Haven Friday night, but did not receive a response.
This comes at a time when the spotlight is on Oregon’s senior care facilities and their growing number of COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Human Services announced a multi-agency support team to asses the needs of long-term care facilities. State health officials also reported a number of issues at Healthcare at Foster Creek, another Southeast Portland care facility, where 14 people have died and 50 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Assessors who visited the facility said they noted that staff were reportedly observed not washing their hands after taking off or touching their masks, and working across units wearing the same PPE, among other violations. One Portland-area woman said she visited Healthcare at Foster Creek in mid-March.
“About 4-6 days later I received a phone call from my agency, stating that, hey, there had been three people that tested positive and we just wanted to inform you,” Rose Stalcup, a certified nursing assistant who visited the facility to meet with a client, said.
She then got tested for the virus and was negative. She says while she was there, it appeared they were taking the right steps to stop the spread of the virus, but now she wonders.
“It does raise questions in my mind, like okay, are they actually taking the precautions that they need?” Stalcup said.
Healthcare at Foster Creek sent a statement that said in part: “Healthcare at Foster Creek will exercise its right to request an administrative hearing to oppose the actions of DHS and dispute its findings and conclusions.”
Healthcare at Foster Creek also stated that the Oregon Health Authority is providing support with funding for more staff.
