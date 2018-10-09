PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say she was involved in a collision with a TriMet bus in downtown Portland Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred on Northwest 3rd Avenue and West Burnside Street just before 5:20 a.m., according to Portland police.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews rushed to the scene and removed the woman from beneath the bus. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries, police said.
No one on the bus was hurt.
Based on the woman’s condition, the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is investigating. West Burnside between Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 3rd Avenue is closed while officers investigate.
Police say anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
