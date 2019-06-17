Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after fall from garbage chute at Portland condo building

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after she fell 16 stories down a garbage chute at a building in Portland, according to firefighters.
Portland Fire & Rescue says the woman was transported to OHSU after firefighters found her in a garbage container at the Portland condo building in the 1900 block of West Burnside Street near Providence Park.
Witnesses told first responders the woman entered the garbage chute and fell 16 stories into a garbage collection area. It’s not yet clear why the woman entered the chute.
Traffic in the area was temporarily impacted, but has since returned to normal, according to firefighters.
