Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in SE Portland shooting; police investigating

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The woman after the shooting in the 1200 block of Southeast Yamhill Street just after 3 p.m. was rushed to an area hospital. The involved male remained at the scene after the shooting and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to police.
Officers have recovered a firearm. They say there is no risk to the community related to this incident.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
Police investigating a shooting on SE Yamhill and 13th. Police say a woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, and that a man involved with the shooting is cooperating with investigators. No risk to the community. pic.twitter.com/DYPi3cirED— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 10, 2019
