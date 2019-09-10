Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in SE Portland shooting; police investigating

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The woman after the shooting in the 1200 block of Southeast Yamhill Street just after 3 p.m. was rushed to an area hospital. The involved male remained at the scene after the shooting and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to police.

Officers have recovered a firearm. They say there is no risk to the community related to this incident.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.

