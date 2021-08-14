PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was found seriously injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Police were called out to a shooting outside of a gas station in the 500 block of Northeast Broadway just after 10:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find a woman with a severe gunshot wound and provided first aid until paramedics could arrive. She was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect left before officers could arrive. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and include the corresponding case number 21-224692.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
