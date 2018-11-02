VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A woman was severely burned and eight dogs were killed in a Vancouver house fire Friday afternoon.
Firefighters rushed to the 1100 block of East 29th Street after a neighbor saw smoke and called 911.
Before firefighters could arrive, two passersby kicked in the woman’s door and pulled her to safety. Fire crews arrived just before 3:10 p.m. and saw heavy smoke pouring from the home.
Crews credit the passersby with saving the woman’s life.
"Her face was black, it was bad and she wasn't breathing when I got her out and I thought she was gone," Kevin Matlock II, who helped save the woman's life, said. "Even though I didn't know if she was alive or dead, I had to get her out of that house because that's no what for anybody to go."
Firefighters say the woman suffered severe burns and was rushed to Emmanuel Hospital. They say eight dogs died in the fire.
Neighbors say the elderly woman had about 12 dogs. The remaining dogs are being cared for, according to firefighters.
"[The woman] was really badly burned, it was gruesome," Jennifer Crowell, a neighbor, said. 'The house was just flames pouring out of every window, tons of smoke."
Fire officials have not released the name of the woman who was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.