Woman suffers severe burns, 8 dogs die in Vancouver blaze

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A woman was severely burned and eight dogs were killed in a Vancouver house fire Friday afternoon.
Firefighters rushed to the 1100 block of East 29th Street after a neighbor saw smoke and called 911.
Before firefighters could arrive, two passersby kicked in the woman’s door and pulled her to safety. Fire crews arrived just before 3:10 p.m. and saw heavy smoke pouring from the home.
Crews credit the passersby with saving the woman’s life.
They say the woman suffered severe burns and was rushed to Emmanuel Hospital. Firefighters say eight dogs were found dead inside the home.
Neighbors report the woman had additional dogs, which are now being cared for, according to firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
