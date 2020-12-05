MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – A Portland woman suffered a shoulder injury after falling into a 15-foot fumarole on Mt. Hood Friday.
Caroline Sundbaum, 32, fell into the opening-which emits steam and volcanic gases- in the Devil's Kitchen area of the mountain around 1:30 p.m., according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Another climber in the area saw Sundbaum sit down her pack to rest. A few moments later, he noticed she had disappeared. The climber then realized there was a hole where Sundbaum had been sitting.
"It's fortunate another climber witnessed this incident - it would have been extremely difficult to locate Sundbaum otherwise, and the air inside fumaroles can be toxic and potentially deadly," according to CCSO.
The sheriff's office said the climber called 911 and then took immediate action.
"He was able to make his way to the fumarole and lower a rope down to Sundbaum," CCSO said. "She was able to secure herself with the rope and was hoisted out to safety around 2:30 p.m."
The extent of her shoulder injury is unknown, and with help, she was able to make her way to the Palmer lift.
Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinators arrived at Timberline Lodge and established a command post. A Snow Cat was sent to the top of Palmer Lift with a PMR team. They brought Sundbaum down from the mountain.
