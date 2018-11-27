Woman swerves into oncoming traffic, dies on Highway 101 in Coos Co.

COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman died Tuesday after swerving into oncoming traffic on Highway 101 and colliding with a truck, according to Oregon State Police.
Ashley Ridenour, 31, of Reedsport, was driving south in a Honda Accord and crossed the centerline near milepost 229 in Coos County for unknown reasons, OSP said.
Ridenour crashed into a Dodge pickup towing a travel trailer and died at the scene.
The truck driver and his passenger, identified as John Bohmfalk, 72, of Coulee Dam, Washington, and Vicki Bohmfalk, 68, sustained minor injuries.
A tow truck Tuesday evening worked to remove the pickup and trailer from the road.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the North Bay Fire Department, the Hauser Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Police in their response Tuesday.
