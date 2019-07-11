PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was a strong effort, but in the end the Sauvie Island Swimmer fell a little short.
Cindy Werhane made it from Warrior Rock Lighthouse all the way to Kelley Point Park.
That's twenty hours of swimming.
She planned to circle the island but stopped short.
Messages poured in to the Facebook page about Werhane's efforts congratulating her on her efforts and on the long swim.
No word if or when she might try again.
