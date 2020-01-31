PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The double murder trial against Jeremy Christian, who is accused of stabbing three people on a MAX train nearly three years ago, continued into its fourth day Friday.
Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017. A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the attack.
During the first days of the trial, prosecutors have called a number of witnesses, including people who helped care for the victims and those who witnessed the stabbings.
The first witness on Friday was Demetria Hester. Christian is accused of verbally assaulting and throwing a Gatorade bottle at Hester on a MAX train the day prior to the stabbings.
Hester told the jury she was on the MAX train at around 10:30 p.m. on May 25, 2017, and was on her way home.
During the ride to the Rose Quarter stop, where she switched trains, Hester said Christian walked on. She said she immediately noticed his presence on board because he started going on a racist rant.
Eventually, Hester said she told him to "shut up, no one wants to be threatened because of their race, color, creed or religion." That's when Hester claims he began targeting her.
Video from the MAX train was played in court. It showed Christian turning around multiple times to yell at Hester.
Hester says she knocked on the conductor's door multiple times, but she never got a response. She also said no one else responded to Christian.
According to Hester, Christian verbally threatened her at least five times that he was going to kill her and called her a "b****" more than 10 times.
Both Hester and Christian got off at the same platform. Video from the MAX platform shows them confronting each other.
"I knew he was going to do something, he had his bag, he was ready," said Hester. "I Maced him as I saw him putting his bag down, and when I was coming further to him, he threw the Gatorade bottle at my right eye."
Hester says the liquid inside the bottle got all over her, even in her mouth. She said it tasted like alcohol.
Photos of Hester's black eye were shown in court. Hester told the jury that the swelling lasted about a month.
More witnesses are expected to give testimonies on Friday.
The trial is expected to last through February.
RELATED:
1/30: Day 3 of the Jeremy Christian trial: First officer to the scene recalls 'unfathomable amounts of blood' in deadly MAX stabbings
1/29: More witnesses take the stand as Jeremy Christian's trial enters day two
1/28: Surveillance from deadly MAX stabbings shown in court during first day of Jeremy Christian trial
1/22: Jury selection questionnaire in Jeremy Christian trial: ‘Can you be impartial in this matter?'
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.