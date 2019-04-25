CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County deputies have arrested the man who they say inappropriately touched several women inside the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Clackamas Town Center.
Justin Phelps, 38, of Clackamas is now in jail facing 10 charges of harassment.
While deputies are working to identify all of the victims recorded on the store’s surveillance video, one of the victims has been identified as Kerrie Barton, a store employee.
“Someone brushed up against me,” Barton told FOX 12. “It wasn’t a grope or a grab, it was literally a turning of the hand and brushing along my backside, so it’s not registering right away that someone was doing this intentionally.”
Barton said at first, she wasn’t sure what had happened and thought maybe someone walking by accidentally touched her as they passed.
But then, any doubts she had fell away when it kept happening.
“A few seconds later it came again from the other direction,” she said. “Then it happens again, and I thought okay, something is going on here and something is happening…. As I’m bending down to find a book, I get brushed on my backside again for a fourth time, and I look and he’s nonchalantly walking down the aisle and is just perusing and I was so angry but I didn’t know what to do.”
She tried brushing it off, but when she went home that night she realized she should have spoken up at the time it happened and said something.
The next morning, she reported it to her manager and together they sat down to review the store surveillance video to identify the suspect.
Barton couldn’t believe what the video showed.
“As I watched I was just shocked and dismayed to see that I wasn’t the only victim. There were multiple. There were at least 7 other women in the time – the short time – he was in the store,” she said.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released the video to the public to generate tips in the case.
But as it turns out, Barton said the same man returned to the mall Wednesday and her manager happened to see him.
“The guy who assaulted me walked right past her in the mall, he was wearing the same outfit. And when she told me that, I couldn’t believe it,” Barton said.
That manager followed the man, who was later identified as Phelps, through the mall relaying his location to dispatchers.
He was arrested and taken to the Clackamas County Jail.
He made his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, where prosecutors called the circumstances of the case “concerning” and said Phelps “poses a potential community safety risk.”
Prosecutors also told the judge Phelps has a criminal history, including convictions for assaulting coworkers in Clackamas County in 2013 and a case from North Carolina in which he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in a case involving a government official.
“To see the predatory behavior, lurking around bookshelves and watching me… and then making intentional efforts to intentionally victimize you,” Barton said of the video. “It made me feel sick but it also made me feel a little guilty because I wish I had the wherewithal at the time to say let’s call security, there’s something going on here. And potentially by acting in that moment, other people wouldn’t have had to be victimized.”
The managers of the Clackamas Town Center told FOX 12 Phelps violated the mall’s code of conduct, which they take very seriously, and he has been banned from the property.
“I’m excited and I’m surprised at the relief I feel,” Barton said of Phelps’ arrest. “I really wanted this man to be caught because I don’t want other women to experience this.”
If you believe you were touched inappropriately in connection with this case, you’re urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office as they work to identify the other victims in the surveillance video.
