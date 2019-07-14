Woman treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Salem early Sunday.
Firefighters responded to the apartment fire in the 300 block of 14th Street Southeast at about 2:30 a.m.
Crews say one unit of the 10-unit complex was heavily involved in flames and a woman was trapped in a nearby apartment.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman and she was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The fire was contained to the unit where it started. No damage estimate was immediately available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
