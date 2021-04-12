(KPTV) - A new episode of America's Most Wanted airs Monday night on FOX 12 Oregon, and it features a fugitive with ties to Oregon.
Special Agent Tim Suttles told FOX 12 that Josephine Sunshine Overaker is wanted for arson, among other crimes, dating back to 1996 when she was a member of an eco-terrorism cell known as "The Family." Members acted in the name of extremist groups, including the Animal Liberation Front and the Earth Liberation Front.
Suttles says the crimes spanned five states: Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, and Wyoming.
"Locally it involved the arson of a Detroit Ranger Station, Oakridge Ranger Station, Cabel West in Redmond. Most famously is Vail ski resort arson. Overaker was involved in all of those actions and has been a fugitive since 2004," Suttles told FOX 12.
According to the FBI, the Vail ski resort remains the largest eco-related arson in history.
Suttles says 15 members of "The Family" have already been prosecuted. They have served their time and are now out of jail.
"She is the last remaining fugitive of this case, and it's been going on for 16 plus years," Suttles said about Overaker.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for tips leading to Overaker's arrest.
"The domestic terrorism actions they committed through late 90s to early 2000s caused upwards of $50 millions in damages, displaced people from work, ranger stations...I think it's important to hold people accountable to those who perpetrated the crimes," Suttles said.
Suttles says Overaker is fluent in Spanish and may be living overseas in Spain. She left the United States shortly after Operation Backfire, which was an FBI led national takedown about 16 years ago which resulted in the arrests of some of her co-conspirators.
Anyone with tips on Overaker's whereabouts can contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI, or go to tips.fbi.gov.
America's Most Wanted airs Monday at 9 p.m. on FOX 12 Oregon.
For more information about Operation Backfire, click here.
