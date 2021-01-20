Woman wanted, reward offered after occupied tent set on fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators have released images of a woman wanted in an arson investigation. The suspect is accused of setting an occupied tent on fire in northeast Portland.
Firefighters responded to the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street on Dec. 22.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Investigators obtained images of the suspect, who is described as a white woman. The suspect is not known to the people who were in the tent.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Soooo..a neighbor wanting to run the bums out of her neighborhood? A woman scorned? Someone got burned in a drug deal?
