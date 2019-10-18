VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police say a woman was at her office in the middle of the day on Thursday, Oct. 10, when a man came in and tried to kidnap her at knifepoint.
She fought back and managed to get away.
Thanks to her quick thinking, police arrested Armando Ventura-Bautista in the case. He’s now in the Clark County Jail facing charges of kidnapping, assault and attempted rape.
FOX 12 is not identifying the woman involved or the staffing agency where she works because she is concerned for her safety.
But she has this critical message: you should have a plan for what you’d do and how you’d react if you are ever in a similar situation.
She said in her case, there was no warning and she didn’t have time to think.
It was around 4 p.m. that afternoon when Ventura-Bautista came into the office to pick up his paycheck. The woman told FOX 12 she gave it to him and he left the lobby but came back moments later.
At first, she thought he had a question about his check, but she realized he was no longer carrying it and instead, he asked what time the office closed.
“It was almost as if he had intentions but didn’t know what he wanted to do or what he wanted to say,” she said, adding that she told him the time and asked if there was anything else she could do to help. “At that moment, the look on his face changed. Something about him, he just had bad intentions.”
She said she started to move away, but before she had the chance he attacked.
“He grabbed me. He had a knife in his hand. I was able to push his hand away so the only thing he could grab was my hair. He quickly threw me down to the ground and dragged me and I started screaming and yelling for my coworker, who was in the back office,” the woman recalled. “He pulled me out the door and all I could think about at that moment was I can’t get out this door.”
She fought back, kicking and screaming for help.
Her co-coworker heard her cries and called 9-1-1 while the woman managed to get free and ran back inside the building. She grabbed his car keys off the counter and locked herself in a bathroom to wait for police.
“If I didn’t think to grab his keys, he would have been gone,” she said.
Officers arrived an arrested Ventura-Bautista at the scene.
When the woman came out to the lobby to give her statement to officers, she said she saw chunks of her hair on the ground, which had been cut by the knife he carried.
“If he had gotten me in his car, I wouldn’t have been as lucky,” she added. “He had duct tape in his car. He had a mask in his car. And he was planning on doing something very bad.”
According to court records in the case, Ventura-Bautista told police he thought the woman was alone in the office and that if he’d gotten her back to his van he would have “probably raped her.” Records show he told officers he would have looked “for a secluded place” or a “motel room.”
When police asked him why he’d kidnap a woman to rape, records show he said “he was having a bad day.”
“He chose the wrong person. I’m thankful in a way that it was me because he didn’t get away,” the woman added.
In court Friday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges in the case and is expected back in court next month.
“I hope he goes away for a long time,” the woman said. “Because as far as I’m concerned, we do background checks. He didn’t have anything on it. And if this was his first attempt, I pray to God that he never even thinks about doing this to someone else.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.