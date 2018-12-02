Woman who grew up in Communist Czechoslovakia fondly remembers George H.W. Bush

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Around the world and here in the Portland area, many are paying their respects to former president George H. W. Bush.
The nation's 41st president died Friday night at the age of 94.
A local woman who grew up under a Communist regime is remembering him as the man who would forever change her life.
The death of George H. W. Bush brought back memories for Zorka Rybak from a lifetime ago.
“They said that he passed. Yeah, it was a little sad for me,” she said.
Growing up in Communist Czechoslovakia, Rybak remembers having to barter for things her family needed to survive, due to strict rations.
“Basic things like toilet paper, food – you were in a line,” she said.
And the freedoms she says many take for granted were nonexistent.
“You could not travel. You could not say anything. Freedom of speech was absolutely taboo. Religion was taboo,” Rybak said.
Since her father defected when she was young, Rybak and the rest of her family were under intense scrutiny.
“My mother was under supervision and she had to report twice a month at the police station,” she said.
But then, there was a turning point.
“It was Oct. 28, 1989. It was like yesterday,” Rybak said.
She and thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding change.
“It was a revolution back in Prague I was part of,” she said.
Around the same time as the so-called Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia but thousands of miles away, one man led the charge to reunify Communist Germany – against the wishes of Britain and France.
That man was George H. W. Bush, who Rybak says holds a special place in her heart.
“He was like a grandpa,” she said.
The dissolution of the Warsaw Pact alliance between several Communist nations and the fall of the Berlin Wall marked the fall of Communism in central and eastern Europe.
“It was his administration, that the Communism fell in Europe and as soon as that happened people were free,” Rybak said.
Her first choice as a free woman was to pursue the American dream.
“I started my paperwork in 1989 and it took years that I could finally leave, in Oct. 28, 1991,” Rybak said.
She says she only wishes she could have met the man who did so much to make that possible.
