VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The woman who helped a young girl during an attempted kidnapping at the Vancouver Mall is speaking out about the incident.
Police say 49-year-old Steven Hayes approached a 14-year-old girl in the back of a changing room in the American Eagle store on Saturday.
According to police, Hayes grabbed the victim, threatened to kill her and tried to drag her from the premises.
"It looked like he was trying to suffocate her, and she couldn't breath," said Patty Koitzsch.
Police say the girl fought back, then ran to Koitzsch who was nearby and told her what happened.
"She ran to me and said 'he told me if I screamed or said anything that he was going to [expletive] kill me,'" said Koitzsch.
Koitzsch happens to work with kids in the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center and is trained as their advocate.
"Honestly I think it was just being a parent and knowing that something was wrong, and I would hope that if one of my children were in a situation that another parent would step in and be like, this is not an okay scenario," said Koitzsch.
After the incident, Koitzsch and the girl called her parents to tell them what happened. The girl's father, Jason England, told FOX 12 that he's glad Koitzsch jumped in to help.
"I mean, it's almost like a God send that she was there, somebody who works as an advocate for our kids was there in that situation and to me that's just fate," said England.
Other shoppers helped pin Hayes to the ground until police arrived to the mall.
Hayes has a previous conviction for attempted kidnapping. He spent three years in prison for trying to take a 3-year-old girl from a Vancouver Walmart in 2015.
Hayes is now facing first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and harassment charges. He's set to appear before a Clark County judge Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
