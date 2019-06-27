GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A woman who left her two children, including a baby, on a MAX platform for hours in Gresham was sentenced to parenting classes and probation.
Jamie Leanne Oliver, also known as Jamie Chance, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment this week.
The investigation began in late December 2018 after witnesses reported seeing children at the TriMet stop on the 18800 block of East Burnside Street.
A probable cause affidavit states a 12-year-old girl did not have a rain jacket or coat and her hair was wet, while the baby was in an infant carrier with blankets. The weather was cold and rainy that day.
About five hours after police responded to the children, Oliver called 911 to report her children were missing, according to court documents.
A responding officer reported Oliver was “noticeably intoxicated,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit stated Oliver admitted drinking a bottle of wine and waking up behind a bar near the MAX platform.
As part of her plea change, additional charges of child neglect and criminal mistreatment were dismissed.
Oliver was sentenced to time already served, five years probation and additional requirements including parenting classes.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.