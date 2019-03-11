VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A local woman will spend almost two decades in prison for trying to kill her boyfriend with a samurai sword.
Emily Javier recently pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge.
In March of last year, police found a man suffering from critical injuries inside a home along Northeast Garfield Street in Camas.
Javier told investigators she stabbed her boyfriend because she thought he was cheating on her, after she found the dating app “Tinder” on his phone and hair that wasn’t hers in the shower drain.
Despite the seriousness of his injuries, the man survived.
Javier was sentenced Monday to more than 19 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.