VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver woman’s search for her estranged father ended with tragic news, after LaNeanne Tunstall found out her father was killed in the shooting in downtown Vancouver on Thursday.
LaNeanne told FOX 12 that she lost touch with her father, Dean Tunstall, when she was a young child. She said her parents separated when her mother fell sick with an illness and she and her brother ended up in foster care.
“I have a picture of me and him when I was about a year old, I think,” LeNeanne said.
For decades, LeNeanne looked for her father, hoping to someday be reunited.
“I got an address and I ended up going there,” LeNeanne said. “It was a dead-end. I had a couple addresses. One of them I don’t think was from the states.”
According to LeNeanne, she recently got a lucky break that led her to the Marshall Community Center in Vancouver. She learned her father liked to go there often.
“Kind of went down there a couple different times,” LeNeanne said. “I didn’t run in to him or anything. I found out he rode a motorcycle still at 75.”
“I was driving down Marshall Center, went in to drive through the drive-thru and didn’t see his bike or anything, and thought, ‘you know, I’m not going to find him. I’m not going to run into him, something’s going to happen.' I had a gut feeling,” LeNeanne added.
LeNeanne said she found out through media reports that her father was killed.
“It was a shock, you know,” LeNeanne said. “Obviously I’m not going to get to do the face-to-face.”
Dean lived only about eight miles from his daughter.
Police said 80-year-old Robert Breck, also a resident at the apartments, shot and killed Dean and wounded two women after an ongoing feud was fueled by rumors.
“It sounds like he has some problems,” LeNeanne said of Robert Breck. “If he was being criticized, he didn’t know how to take it very well.”
Although LeNeanne said she’s saddened she never reunited with her father, she said she’s finally gained some answers and a new photo of her father too.
“I think he looks like he’s pretty healthy for the most part. He was a nice guy. He liked to joke around,” LeNeanne said.
Robert is expected to be back in court Tuesday.
