SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A woman whose dog attacked an 11-year-old girl in Silverton was sentenced to 21 days in jail Wednesday and ordered to pay restitution to girl’s family.
Kimberly Farrell pleaded guilty in court to maintaining a dangerous dog.
Farrell’s dog, a mixed terrier breed, has a vicious history and attacked Olivia Payne, of Gresham, in June 2018 while she was visiting her cousins in Silverton, according to officers.
Olivia said the dog ran behind her and latched onto her leg while she was playing at a nearby creek with several other kids.
“The dog just came running at us,” Payne said. “We didn’t even see it at all before.”
Payne said the dog after biting her suddenly let go, and then ran off. Payne’s older cousin grabbed her and picked her up; that’s when they say they noticed Farrell nearby.
Payne says Farrell told her it was “just a puncture wound” and advised her to put her leg in the creek.
Payne’s mother, Katy Carroll, said her daughter’s leg was torn to the bone and required 11 stitches. She told FOX 12 days after the attack that her daughter may need plastic surgery and could end up with some nerve damage.
Silverton police later confirmed the dog was not on a leash when it lunged at Payne.
Officers cited Farrell and allowed her to take her dog home and quarantine it herself.
Authorities say they later learned the dog has a history of biting people, and say they weren’t able to seize the dog because they couldn’t find it.
In court Wednesday, Ferrell was sentenced to 21 days in jail, two years’ bench probation, and 80 hours of community service. She was also ordered not to possess any animals during her probation period and to pay restitution to Payne’s family.
