CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A deadly crash blocked traffic on State Route 503 in Clark County on Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.
A car traveling northbound on SR 503 near milepost 4 in the Brush Prairie area crossed the double yellow line and crashed head on into a minivan headed south just after 4 p.m., troopers said.
Law enforcement says two women, the drivers, and a 5-year-old girl were killed in the crash. Two kids, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the minivan was identified as Rosa Wilson, 31, of Brush Prairie. The driver of the car was 41 years old but was not identified by law enforcement.
The highway was blocked in both directions while law enforcement was on scene. Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
