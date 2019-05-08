Women’s March on Portland organizer accused of stealing from event

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One of the organizers of the 2017 Women’s March on Portland is now accused of stealing from the march itself.
A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Rebekah Brewis Tuesday. She was one of the organizers of the massive women’s march through Portland in January 2017. Portland police at the time estimated around 100,000 people attended the march through downtown.
Court papers show Brewis is accused of stealing $10,000 from the march. She is facing several counts of aggravated theft and felony computer crime. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.