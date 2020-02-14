PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of inappropriately touching himself at a spa in northeast Portland has a history of similar behavior.
William Wimberly Junior was arrested last month for two encounters just days apart. He is facing felony public indecency charges, according to court documents.
Common Ground Wellness Co-op is now facing a lawsuit of their own in connection with the alleged incidents.
The lawsuit claims that in December 2019, Wimberly walked into one of the rooms at the sauna and began inappropriately touching himself in front of one of the women. The woman complained to staff, but no police report was filed, the lawsuit says.
The suit says Wimberly came back to Common Ground Wellness Co-op two days later and did the same thing to another woman. That’s when the sauna called police and Wimberly was arrested, the suit states.
According to court documents, Wimberly had a membership at Common Grounds Wellness at the time of the alleged incidents.
Wimberly had been recently released from jail on another charge of public indecency. In that case, he’s accused of putting bodily fluids on a woman in a northeast Portland bookstore in 2019.
In 2017, Wimberly was caught on camera touching himself while walking through the aisles of a southeast Portland baby store.
The lawsuit was filed this week and claims Common Grounds Wellness didn't do enough to keep Wimberly out of the business. The two women are seeking half a million dollars. Common Grounds Wellness says it is not providing comment on the lawsuit.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.