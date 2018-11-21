PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 20-year-old woman from Wood Village was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning on Northeast Marine Drive, police said.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 18200 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found a person lying on the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, officers believe the driver of a semi-truck was traveling west on Marine Drive when he struck the pedestrian. The driver stopped and called 911.
On Wednesday, police identified the pedestrian as Ashlee Christine Dale Pullman. Police did not say why she was in the roadway at the time of the crash.
Police said the semi driver is cooperating with investigators and there have been on citations or arrests.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team Investigator Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
Police said this is the 34th traffic-related death investigated by the Major Crash Team in 2018.
According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Tuesday crash marks the fourth death on Marine Drive this year.
