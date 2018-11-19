WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Several Oregon strike teams are home after helping battle the Camp Fire in California. One of the crews helped a family sift through the rubble of their home to find treasured war medals.
Steve and Metha Rowe lived in their home in Paradise, California for 25 years. The home is mostly ashes now. A few car parts and brick walls remain.
FOX 12 spoke with Steve’s son-in-law, Rob Martell. Martell says Steve wanted to find memories and items from his family history, like his war medals, which span from Vietnam to Desert Storm.
When Steve and Rob went digging through the devastation, they were surprised by a few firefighters from the Woodburn Fire District who were eager to help.
“It wasn’t even hesitation,” Rob Martell said. “I said this is the situation, I need these things…for them, it was more like it’s the right thing to do, they just went at it and it was a beautiful moment.”
Rob says the firefighters peeled back a wall from the rubble and helped them sift through the debris, finding 15 of Steve’s 18 medals, including dog tags and other mementos.
Rob has since connected with the Woodburn firefighters, but he says he might have forgotten the city they were from if it weren’t’ for a small detail.
“The name stuck with me because they said ‘Woodburn, Oregon,’” Rob Martell said. “And I was like, ‘kind of an ironic name for the situation we’re in.’”
Woodburn Fire Chief Joe Budge says he is proud of his crew. He says helping others is a given, bit it’s the personal touch that really brings it home.
