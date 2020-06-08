GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - A Woodburn man is facing several charges including murder after a deadly stabbing in Grants Pass on Sunday.
At around 11:56 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collapsed man at the Best Way Inn, located at 1253 Northeast 6th Street.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim, identified as Victor Barragan-Cruz, 35, of Salem, was rushed to Three Rivers Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said it was determined that two men left the scene before officers and medical arrived.
Grants Pass Major Crime Detectives responded and began an investigation. Officers checked the area for two outstanding men and located them.
Police said Esteban Perez-Hernandez, 24, of Woodburn, was identified as the primary suspect during the investigation.
Perez-Hernandez was booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with evidence.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.
