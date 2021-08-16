Woodburn man arrested in connection with food bank fire

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police say one man has been arrested after a fire broke out at a local food bank on Monday afternoon.
At 3:20 p.m., officers responded to calls of a fire at the AWARE Food Bank, located at 152 Arthur Street.
Through witness accounts and video surveillance, investigators were able to locate and arrest 24-year-old Manuel Garcia-Martinez a short distance from the scene. Investigators learned that Garcia-Martinez threw a lit cigarette into a bush next to the food bank, fanning the flames as the fire burned.
The building was empty at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The extent of damage to the building is unknown at this time.
Garcia-Martinez was taken to the Marion County Jail. He is facing the following charges, first-degree arson, two counts of reckless burning, and one charge of reckless endangerment.
