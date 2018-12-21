CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police say a Woodburn man died early Friday morning after the driver of a car he was in hit a tree off Highway 211.
The crash occurred in Clackamas County near S. Palmer Road around 1:20 a.m.
Investigators say 26-year-old Osiel Ancelmo Miguel was a passenger in the 2001 Mitsubishi Galant and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other passenger, identified as 21-year-old Arturo Bartolo Aparicio, of Woodburn, and 24-year-old Gonzalo Rodriquez-Alvarez, also of Woodburn, were injured in the crash and transported by ambulance to OHSU.
OSP says the driver, 23-year-old Alejandro Bartolo, of Woodburn, was driving south on Highway 211 and veered off the road for unknown reasons. Bartolo was also taken to OHSU by ambulance.
OSP says it is investigating alcohol and speed as possible reasons for the crash.
