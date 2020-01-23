SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 21-year-old man is dead after deputies found him shot in the head in east Salem.
Law enforcement said Eduardo Flores Rodriguez, of Woodburn, and two other people were shot late Tuesday night near Snoopy Lane Northeast and Linus Court Northeast.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a silver Chrysler 300 crashed into a van. Rodriguez was inside the Chrysler and had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodriguez was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Hospital staff on Thursday pronounced him dead. The other two victims were treated and released.
The sheriff’s office on Thursday afternoon served a search warrant at a home on Snoopy Court Northeast, though no arrests have been made.
No other details on what led up to the shooting, or any suspect descriptions, have been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032 or submit an anonymous tip online.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
