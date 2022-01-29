MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A Woodburn man died after his motorcycle ran off the road on Friday afternoon and caught fire on Friday afternoon in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers said just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, they responded to Highway 99E near milepost 34. When they arrived, they learned a motorcycle was speeding when it ran off the road and into a field. The motorcycle hit a telephone pole guy wire and caught fire.

The person riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 54-year-old David Johnson of Woodburn.

Highway 99E traffic was impacted for about three hours.