PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Woodburn man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a drug charge and to participating in a counterfeit ID scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
From a time unknown until Sept. 21, 2017, Miguel Merecias-Lopez, 24, and other co-conspirators were part of a Mexico-based criminal conspiracy to produce and sell fake U.S. government documents, according to court documents.
Court papers say conspirators and Merecias-Lopez maintained a secret photo lab in Woodburn, where they used various computers, scanners, laminators, digital cameras, and a high-resolution printer to produce the documents.
The group would communicate with customers in-person and electronically through email, Facebook and Snapchat, and would receive payments via PayPal, U.S. mail, or in person, the attorney’s office says.
Investigators arrested Merecias-Lopez on Sept. 21, 2017 in a fast food parking lot in Woodburn when he arrived to conduct a drug deal, according to the attorney’s office, who says Merecias-Lopez had more than a kilogram of methamphetamine on his person at the time of the arrest.
Investigators also searched Merecias-Lopez’s apartment, uncovering additional methamphetamine and equipment used in furtherance of the fraudulent document scheme, the attorney’s office says.
According to the attorney’s office, investigators found and seized the materials needed to produce thousands of identification cards and reviewed electronic devices found in Merecias-Lopez’s apartment, which produced evidence that the conspiracy had operated in Woodburn for more than a decade and had produced and sold more than 10,000 fraudulent documents, including driver’s licenses for more than 25 states, U.S. social security cards, immigration-related documents, marriage licenses, vehicle bills of sale and titles, and birth certificates.
Merecias-Lopez was personally responsible for more than 300 fraudulent U.S. government documents, the attorney’s office says.
In court Tuesday, Merecias-Lopez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce false identification documents and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
A charge of conspiracy to produce false identification documents carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release. A charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine carries of maximum sentence of life in prison with a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, a $10,000,000 fine and five years’ supervised release.
